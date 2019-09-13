Axa Raised Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position by $619,814; As Semgroup (SEMG) Share Price Declined, Holder Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $16.29 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 14,902 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179,000, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 992,525 shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Axa increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 47,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 486,814 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 439,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 3.03 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SemGroup Corp (SEMG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: SemGroup (SEMG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.60 million shares to 8.05M shares, valued at $299.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 24,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 27,947 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 12,073 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 43,543 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Moreover, Viking Fund Llc has 0.8% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 33,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 6.69M shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp reported 592,319 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 101,323 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.07% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 554,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,150 were reported by Signaturefd Llc. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.12% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 173,630 shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 4,321 shares to 42,753 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,457 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).