Axa Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Cut by $7.45 Million; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Position

Axa decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 27,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 29,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 18,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 158,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments Inc stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,510 shares. Park National Oh invested in 1.89% or 416,644 shares. 24,073 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). M Holdg Securities holds 55,208 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indiana-based Donaldson Mngmt Lc has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 2.11 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,440 shares. Stearns Financial Grp accumulated 33,080 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Utd Fire Gp holds 40,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 45,257 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82% or 34,355 shares. 62.42M were reported by Global Investors. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5,340 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 3,129 shares to 23,839 shares, valued at $28.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,802 shares. Sachem Head Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.82% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 355,000 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 80 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12,548 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 3,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 104,831 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 58,451 shares. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Fund Mgmt LP accumulated 332,834 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 2,924 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Automobile Association holds 46,727 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Stifel Financial holds 12,514 shares.