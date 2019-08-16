Axa Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Trimmed by $461,554; Masco (MAS) Holder Argent Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Axa decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 413,298 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16M, down from 418,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 949,057 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 25,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.54 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.51M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 25,800 shares to 209,550 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Holdings Corporation (NYSE:VG) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,225 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.35% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 94,239 were reported by Cambiar Ltd Company. Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 9,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.35 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 327,599 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rampart Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.20M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 68,200 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co holds 0.05% or 9,070 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 6.98M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 441 are owned by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0.02% stake. Btc Capital Mngmt holds 0.52% or 82,123 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 26,120 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 170,128 shares stake. Tekla Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Personal Ser reported 0.02% stake. Coldstream Mgmt owns 10,533 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nuwave Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 35 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 5,790 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil invested in 0.03% or 236,354 shares. 9,556 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Inc. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 3,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 611,626 shares. Adirondack Comm has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,444 shares to 10,621 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 628,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

