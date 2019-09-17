Axa Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Increased as Stock Value Rose; Iron Mtn New Com (IRM) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New Com (IRM) by 28542.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 21,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672.39M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.66 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES

Axa increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 81,153 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.63M, up from 79,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 1.31M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5 shares to 1,960 shares, valued at $493.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,052 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Com (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Management Inc holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co reported 27,937 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lpl Financial accumulated 0.01% or 188,653 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Atria Investments Llc reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 61,602 shares. Hm Payson Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.26% or 18,500 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.02% or 3.91M shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 2,461 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 27,500 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 80,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,200 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs reported 13,060 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.02% or 24,611 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Whittier has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 210,855 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,095 are held by Everett Harris And Commerce Ca. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 1,404 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 1.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 466,488 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,833 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Maplelane Cap Ltd Co holds 120,001 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

