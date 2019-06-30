Axa Position In Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Was Has Boosted; Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Position in Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) as Valuation Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 60,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 3.63M shares traded or 102.84% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Axa increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 43,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,980 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.74M, up from 246,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 1.47M shares traded or 115.09% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 53,054 shares to 156,536 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 56,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,839 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares to 36,617 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.