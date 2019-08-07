Axa Maintains Position in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO); Karp Capital Management Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 20.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows

Axa increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 168,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 554,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.41M, up from 386,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 163,227 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 123,900 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.73% or 1.59M shares. Nwq Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 124,121 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp reported 1.20M shares stake. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 24.21% or 1.50M shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Co reported 15,758 shares stake. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.33 million shares. State Street holds 313.11M shares. Carderock Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 2.18% or 45,373 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Commerce invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of Stockton reported 18,708 shares. Westfield Company Lp holds 2.14M shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Llc has 4.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,631 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 57,036 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company holds 4.26% or 60,518 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 7,700 shares to 370,750 shares, valued at $76.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,954 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 192,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson has 1,195 shares. 862,548 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 74,572 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 19,049 shares. Principal Gp Inc has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Morgan Stanley owns 173,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc reported 5,344 shares stake. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,735 shares. 1.71M are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 5,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 24,433 shares.