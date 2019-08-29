Axa Lowered Its Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Stock Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Raised by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,627 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 24,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $286.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Axa decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 8,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 17,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 2.37M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SPOKESMAN ROBERT EINHORN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger’s dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 0.37% or 5.29M shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 5,203 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 17,589 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 3,605 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.19M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Llc reported 903 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.72% or 132,599 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 40,601 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested in 0.69% or 36,365 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,770 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors stated it has 110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,214 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,622 shares to 12,514 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,350 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 86,675 shares to 549,986 shares, valued at $67.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 52,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership stated it has 4,878 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.44M shares stake. Moreover, At State Bank has 0.11% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 11,748 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cap Advisors Lc owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 47,793 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Srb Corp reported 8,124 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,635 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 173,363 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 64,544 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,100 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Llc holds 0.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 32,116 shares.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90 million for 5.76 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.