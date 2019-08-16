Axa Lifted Rogers Communications (RCI) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding By $24.46 Million

Axa increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 25,752 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Axa holds 383,256 shares with $20.63M value, up from 357,504 last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $26.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 135,473 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 277,926 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.89M shares with $167.46M value, up from 1.62M last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.62M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.25% above currents $85.12 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 24,590 shares to 2.94 million valued at $146.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 21,353 shares and now owns 2.11M shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp reported 551 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,389 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 16,722 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Inv Advisors has 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 73,956 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.1% stake. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 26,001 shares. 2,312 are owned by Court Place Limited Liability Corp. Hayek Kallen Mgmt holds 34,418 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 219,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 164,349 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 741,920 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,645 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd reported 15,532 shares. 52,112 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Axa decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 342,209 shares to 441,781 valued at $70.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 10,810 shares and now owns 22,244 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.08% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Andra Ap invested in 0.21% or 98,300 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca accumulated 28,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lincluden Management has invested 4.9% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 500 were reported by Kistler. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 700,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Company owns 33,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Agf Inc invested in 408,837 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 1.37 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 241,599 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 8,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 962,731 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RCI Acquires Alliance Reservations Network to Accelerate Growth through New Travel Services – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers dips as profits mark narrow Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.