Axa Lifted Oneok New (OKE) Holding; NEWRANGE GOLD COMMON SHARES (NRGOF) Shorts Increased By 451.61%

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had an increase of 451.61% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 34,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 451.61% from 6,200 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 1 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.94% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.136. About 17,000 shares traded. NewRange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Axa increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 86.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 21,340 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Axa holds 46,135 shares with $3.22 million value, up from 24,795 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 801,594 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

Among 6 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with "Hold". Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with "Hold" rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with "Buy" on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned "Hold" rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

Axa decreased Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) stake by 336,702 shares to 862,465 valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc stake by 7,300 shares and now owns 76,317 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.