Axa Lifted Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $2.52 Million; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position by $19.35 Million

Axa increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 38,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 289,590 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 250,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 316,328 shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 244,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 157,918 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 36,900 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $47.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 83,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 3,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 8,280 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 62,790 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 768 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 16,639 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. 3,960 are held by Dsam (London) Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 182,617 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.39% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 94,769 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 1.24M shares to 98,688 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 304,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn).

