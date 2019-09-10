Axa Lifted Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding by $10.65 Million; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 63,585 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ

Axa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 336.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 231,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 300,314 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 128,371 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,253 shares to 3,045 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 172,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKE).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 88,000 shares. Artal Group Incorporated Sa stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 18,750 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,116 shares. Citigroup holds 16,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 878,577 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 74,287 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.09% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bailard has invested 0.03% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 72,796 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 84,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 21,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 117,465 shares.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $41.89M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares to 507,999 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,214 were accumulated by Old West Lc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 96,360 shares. 5,225 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 92,996 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 50,658 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 70,355 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 150,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 300,000 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 2.00M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,581 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 156,757 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0.03% stake. 202,256 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).