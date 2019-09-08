Axa Increases Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); As Agilysys (AGYS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Axa increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 99,252 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 95,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3,898 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,365 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 12,321 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 35,008 shares. 34,002 are owned by M&T Retail Bank. Andra Ap has 82,800 shares. Oakbrook holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 11,973 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Old National Bank In invested in 3,022 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 19 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 117,909 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 14,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 841 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.58% or 58,440 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.04% or 8,790 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge (BR) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 28,760 shares to 414,720 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 65,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Harrington Raceway & Casino Selects InfoGenesis® POS Solution to Boost Guest Experience – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 23 sales for $9.87 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.