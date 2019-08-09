Axa Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL); Phoenix Investment Adviser Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Cut as Share Price Rose

Axa increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 459.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 520,160 shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 818,596 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,224 shares. Beacon Fin accumulated 2,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 44,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co reported 255 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd accumulated 4,261 shares. 9,540 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 38,360 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 21,265 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 31,683 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 715,271 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 10,590 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) stated it has 105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fitbit Inc by 65,800 shares to 858,300 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.