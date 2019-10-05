Axa Increased Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake By $1.41 Million; Bok Financial (BOKF)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Axa increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa acquired 8,872 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Axa holds 295,415 shares with $47.20M value, up from 286,543 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $46.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.99M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 86 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 68 decreased and sold equity positions in Bok Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 28.07 million shares, up from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bok Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 51 Increased: 53 New Position: 33.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 77.98% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation for 2.97 million shares. Reinhart Partners Inc. owns 272,408 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 140,290 shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 959,244 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $138.05 million for 9.79 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 14.70% above currents $148 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating.

