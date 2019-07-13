Axa Increased Popular (BPOP) Stake; Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 17 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 19 cut down and sold their stakes in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.22 million shares, up from 17.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Templeton Dragon Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Axa increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 28,200 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock declined 1.46%. The Axa holds 340,300 shares with $17.74M value, up from 312,100 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 14,706 shares traded. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) has declined 6.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 13.81% of its portfolio in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. for 10.07 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 137,000 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 686,178 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 20,955 shares.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $654.40 million. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of China.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Ptnrs LP has 73,666 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Investec Asset Management invested 0.59% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 13,468 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 8,833 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,000 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.12% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 53,617 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc owns 500,705 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 299,054 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1,915 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 1,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,900 shares.

Axa decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 32,066 shares to 204,302 valued at $24.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transunion stake by 11,754 shares and now owns 115,800 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30. MONZON GILBERTO also sold $216,512 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, February 6.