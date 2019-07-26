Axa Increased Its Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) Stake; Bokf Has Trimmed Its Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) as Market Valuation Declined

Axa increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 29,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 14,247 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has risen 11.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm

Bokf decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 821,321 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was bought by Biddle Catherine U on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UBA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 53,373 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 4,069 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has 1.28% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 29,000 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Ameritas Invest Partners has 2,285 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.24 million shares. Smithfield Trust Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 11,337 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Geode Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Parkside National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Regions Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,659 shares to 215,992 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.64M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,968 shares to 47,333 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares. 537,763 were reported by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.39% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 15,419 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 48,943 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 176,609 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 8,270 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Missouri-based has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lazard Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Carroll Financial Associates holds 8,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 2,493 are held by Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).