Axa Increased Boston Properties (BXP) Stake by $7.34 Million as Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Position by $2.31 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Axa increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 55,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 244,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72 million, up from 189,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares to 99,630 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,779 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Llc has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,738 shares. Madison Invest owns 0.15% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 61,855 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 152,925 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 1.86M shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,058 shares. Axa has invested 0.13% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% or 35,172 shares. Notis owns 5,000 shares. 4,740 were reported by Amer National Ins Company Tx. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 44,528 shares.