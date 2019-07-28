Axa Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Cut by $1.27 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered by $1.87 Million Its Holding

Axa decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 9,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 25,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 542,712 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 25,700 shares to 149,250 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV) by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 82,844 shares to 142,471 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 80,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.