Axa Has Upped Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Cut Its Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.10 million, down from 120,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $25.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1919.25. About 2.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video)

Axa increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,664 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 71,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 106,423 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,800 shares. 43,947 are owned by Altfest L J Inc. Waverton Inv Management Limited holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,487 shares. Concourse Cap Lc has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline invested in 1.55% or 5,827 shares. 1,290 were reported by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Llc. 4,915 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny, a New York-based fund reported 156 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,271 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 489,968 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 71,434 shares for 5.8% of their portfolio. Zacks Management has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 119 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 726 shares. Gladius Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19,627 shares to 172,501 shares, valued at $33.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 112,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 90.87 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 106,005 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $63.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,954 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).