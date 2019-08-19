Axa Has Upped Ptc (PTC) Position by $16.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $980,000 Its Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 451,030 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 402,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 6.35 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31

Axa increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 176,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.66M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 1.37 million shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GlobalFoundries Transforms Training and New Technician Skill Adoption with PTC’s Vuforia Augmented Reality Solutions – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33,389 shares to 412,905 shares, valued at $56.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 94,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,001 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,830 shares to 284,345 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archrock Inc by 215,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).