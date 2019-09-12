Axa Has Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $7.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $1.55 Million

Axa increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 88,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.63 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 4.44M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47 million, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 295,994 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww has 300,893 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated reported 48,557 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 1,600 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 1.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 756,432 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 5.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Murphy Pohlad Asset accumulated 11,689 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.6% or 390,985 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advisors has 1.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 83,001 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). M Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.04% or 2,970 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 190,953 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 31,600 shares to 150,100 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,122 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 43,931 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. First Trust Advsr LP has 88,606 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 14,015 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 93 shares. Ameriprise reported 167,794 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Broad Run Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 5.7% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4,903 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 12,899 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 261,709 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,580 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Morgan Stanley reported 551,769 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).