Axa Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; New South Capital Management Raised Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holding By $1.72 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp. (FDX) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 9,525 shares as Fedex Corp. (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 392,528 shares with $71.21 million value, up from 383,003 last quarter. Fedex Corp. now has $41.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 722,916 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER

Axa increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 2,617 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Axa holds 124,352 shares with $22.56 million value, up from 121,735 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 722,929 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 69,397 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 33,350 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Tennessee-based Reliant Mngmt Limited has invested 2.82% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Homrich Berg reported 5,841 shares. Thomas Story And Son holds 1.5% or 15,735 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 911,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 10,516 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 3,470 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 10 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 385 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,200 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,518 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 2,557 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings stake by 418,233 shares to 2.21M valued at $78.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tegna Inc stake by 172,414 shares and now owns 10.31M shares. Firstcash Inc was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 26.52% above currents $157.29 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $202 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 18. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FedEx, MasterCard And More – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Axa decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 32,996 shares to 1.33 million valued at $98.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 250,033 shares and now owns 26,817 shares. Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 26.52% above currents $157.29 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $148 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FedEx, MasterCard And More – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. On Friday, July 12 Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 27,233 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 60,094 shares. Acg Wealth reported 6,768 shares. Lafayette Inc holds 1,780 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,637 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 28,348 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank Na has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Perkins Coie Tru Company owns 190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Summit Wealth Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.99% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 19,841 shares.