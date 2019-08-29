Axa Has Trimmed Saul Ctrs (BFS) Holding By $4.86 Million; New South Capital Management Has Cut By $4.93 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Autozone Inc. (AZO) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 4,810 shares as Autozone Inc. (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 176,920 shares with $181.19 million value, down from 181,730 last quarter. Autozone Inc. now has $27.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $11.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1109.36. About 89,129 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Axa decreased Saul Ctrs Inc (BFS) stake by 38.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 95,233 shares as Saul Ctrs Inc (BFS)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Axa holds 149,453 shares with $7.68 million value, down from 244,686 last quarter. Saul Ctrs Inc now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 10,369 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Axa increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 35,171 shares to 180,865 valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 10,921 shares and now owns 251,114 shares. Ishares Tr (IWP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold BFS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 4,464 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Daiwa Securities owns 1,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 34,844 shares. American Grp invested in 8,889 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 67,083 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 185,594 shares. First Advisors Lp invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 36,421 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,118 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 18,327 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc invested in 41,518 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 18,388 shares.

More notable recent Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Saul Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:BFS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saul Centers: This 6.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saul Centers, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $40,328 activity. $40,328 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was bought by SAUL B FRANCIS II.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is 0.35% above currents $1109.36 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 9,525 shares to 392,528 valued at $71.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 56,675 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.76 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.