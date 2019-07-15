Axa Has Trimmed Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $5.84 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Sprint (Put) (S) Holding by $2.50 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 19.48M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Axa decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 96.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 216,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,691 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 223,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 12,010 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 249,373 shares. Tci Wealth owns 345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 23,713 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 196 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has 760 shares. 536,140 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 29,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.73 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 860,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 802,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.22% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 570,200 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Playags Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 254,308 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 29,349 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 11,395 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability has 248,630 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 19,980 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr reported 135,605 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 5.51 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 37,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 50,388 shares stake. Argent Trust reported 10,100 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 265,501 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 126,458 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 51,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. 2,089 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N..