Axa Has Trimmed Its Holding in Humana (HUM) as Stock Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Position

Axa decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 12,150 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 26,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $7.28 during the last trading session, reaching $267.69. About 1.64 million shares traded or 56.85% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46 million for 14.45 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 37,505 shares to 45,118 shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 129,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 6,265 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 54,713 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 147 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 0.09% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. 2,300 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Ifrah Fincl Services has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 22 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.62% or 111,650 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 58,801 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 56,450 are owned by Carlson Cap L P. Polaris Greystone Financial Group has invested 1.4% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Riverhead Capital Llc stated it has 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 1,757 shares in its portfolio. 31,198 are held by Arizona State Retirement.

