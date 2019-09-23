Axa Has Trimmed Amedisys (AMED) Stake By $8.13 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position

Axa decreased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 67.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa sold 67,200 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The Axa holds 32,401 shares with $3.93M value, down from 99,601 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 146,739 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 111.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 7,650 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 14,500 shares with $2.11M value, up from 6,850 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 215,879 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock has $15500 highest and $12500 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 3.76% above currents $136.21 stock price. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 15.

Axa increased Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 41,010 shares to 313,750 valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 5,331 shares and now owns 66,610 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.64M for 38.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) stake by 595,088 shares to 546,057 valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 324,100 shares and now owns 29,450 shares. Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) was reduced too.