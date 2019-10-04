Axa Has Raised Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by $792,848 as Stock Price Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 127,689 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M

Axa increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 15,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 352,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.02M, up from 337,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 163,630 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Is Benefiting From The Increase In China’s Educational Demand – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 356,590 shares to 418,369 shares, valued at $58.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,003 shares, and cut its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 114,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 95,526 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,094 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 438,919 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.03% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 128,495 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 28,500 shares. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 119,189 shares. Herald Inv Mngmt stated it has 140,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Invesco has 55,230 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 2,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics -4.8% amid light Q1 profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.