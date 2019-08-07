Axa Has Lowered Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Southport Management Increased Holding by $181.00 Million

Axa decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 7,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 40,351 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 47,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 330,653 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 19.10M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 54,254 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $89.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 92,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

