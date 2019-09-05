Axa Has Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake by $2.18 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Share Value Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Axa decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 155,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.90M, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 1.90M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 4.30 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.68M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Tru Company owns 22,275 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,537 shares. Duncker Streett Company has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,670 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Washington-based Washington Management Inc has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,425 shares. Glob Endowment Lp accumulated 5,670 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 97,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust accumulated 1.02% or 100,020 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 79,173 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va reported 0.07% stake.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 216,212 shares to 598,160 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.65M for 24.05 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). American Century Cos invested in 0.01% or 917,223 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 933,305 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.09% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.42M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Phocas Fincl Corporation reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hightower Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability reported 440 shares. 556,026 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 1,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.