Axa Has Lifted Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake; Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Has 1.05 Sentiment

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 44 sold and trimmed stock positions in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.36 million shares, down from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Axa increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 8.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 9,941 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Axa holds 134,065 shares with $6.09 million value, up from 124,124 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Axa decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 196,678 shares to 35,700 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 11,400 shares. Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 50,735 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 157,776 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 353 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 831,045 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Company invested in 56,730 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 45,415 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 101 shares. 166,964 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. 8,652 were accumulated by National Pension Serv. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 86,684 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 739,965 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 16,596 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.90% above currents $40.03 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. for 185,000 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc owns 302,337 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.08% invested in the company for 62,777 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 275,295 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $216.08 million. The Company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts.

