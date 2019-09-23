Axa Has Lifted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish BB&T (BBT) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -0.74% below currents $52.56 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Axa increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa acquired 15,172 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Axa holds 352,202 shares with $34.02 million value, up from 337,030 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 283,058 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.27 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 1.32M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91,584 were accumulated by First Citizens State Bank. White Pine Ltd Co invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Rockland Tru invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 35,486 shares. Peoples Serv has 750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0.04% or 1.23M shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com owns 1.88 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 57,813 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Assocs holds 347,957 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 13,328 shares. Axa reported 386,797 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 651,198 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chinaâ€™s Online Education Boom: How Investors Can Profit From It – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.