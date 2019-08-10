Axa Has Lifted Guess (GES) Position; Global Payments (GPN) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Axa increased Guess Inc (GES) stake by 394.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 132,100 shares as Guess Inc (GES)’s stock declined 18.32%. The Axa holds 165,548 shares with $3.25M value, up from 33,448 last quarter. Guess Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.08M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C

Global Payments Inc (GPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 204 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 179 decreased and sold stock positions in Global Payments Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 148.51 million shares, down from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Global Payments Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 156 Increased: 137 New Position: 67.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Metro Toronto Convention Centre Selects GES Canada as its Official Preferred Provider of Customs and Transportation Services – Financial Post” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. Shares for $4.97M were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS. Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 70,700 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 2,173 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.30M shares. Braun Stacey Assoc owns 14,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 37,267 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 5,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Macquarie Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 2,237 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 149,322 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 43,348 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,161 shares. Smith Graham Co Invest Lp has 0.5% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 230,844 shares.

Axa decreased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 2,683 shares to 26,889 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 32,750 shares and now owns 332,427 shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments prices $3.0B, three-tranche notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.34M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. for 278,740 shares. Adi Capital Management Llc owns 5,000 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.77% invested in the company for 96,200 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 2.67% in the stock. Stellar Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 28,494 shares.