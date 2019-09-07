Axa Has Increased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake by $348,600; Presima Has Raised Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position by $1.63 Million; Stock Price Declined

Axa increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 47,074 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 42,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 665,886 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 540,285 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 132,833 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,200 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Alps Advsrs holds 4,802 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.04% or 22,744 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 31 shares. 13,935 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 14,700 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5,506 shares. Mutual Of America Capital invested in 11,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 273,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank reported 4,255 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.6% or 75,249 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 10,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 459 shares or 0% of the stock.