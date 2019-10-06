Axa Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Has 0.82 Sentiment

Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 9 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and trimmed positions in Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Axa increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 82.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa acquired 780,249 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Axa holds 1.72 million shares with $72.87M value, up from 943,227 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $203.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $121.62 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends And An Increase In Its Current Distribution Rate – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE – Descend To Mediocrity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 813,540 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,857 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 324,404 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,501 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 21,376 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.91’s average target is 13.87% above currents $44.71 stock price. Comcast had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 4 report. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Axa decreased Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) stake by 95,700 shares to 95,500 valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 21,706 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was reduced too.