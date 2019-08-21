Axa Has Decreased Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.15 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 11,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 390,659 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.21M, down from 402,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 11.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect

Axa decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 14,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 319,408 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90 million, down from 333,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 2.76 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services Lc has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). East Coast Asset Ltd owns 5.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,543 shares. West Chester Advsrs Inc holds 3.4% or 8,585 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors owns 322,615 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd has 50,269 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Provise Gru Ltd has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 7,750 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kingfisher Cap Lc invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca has 5.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L S Advsr Inc stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent reported 31,745 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Telemus Lc owns 125,498 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsr Lp reported 6,480 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 14,015 shares to 342,707 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 31,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,345 shares to 268,490 shares, valued at $27.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,664 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 308,806 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. 17,061 are owned by Somerset. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.11% or 136,830 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.49% or 930,482 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,265 shares stake. Verition Fund Management accumulated 12,287 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,791 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,393 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt State Bank N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 39,922 shares. Menta Ltd Liability reported 3,400 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,571 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 906 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.