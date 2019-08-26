Axa Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Valuation Rose; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Trimmed Its Holding by $356,126

Axa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 103,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.12 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 3.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.63. About 43,139 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 18,161 shares. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 57,625 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 170,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,690 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 6,314 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tobam has 480,772 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.15% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability has 11,000 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,805 shares to 7,797 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau Associate holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.16 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 73,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 10.97M shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Garnet Equity Cap accumulated 200,000 shares or 6.47% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 22,344 shares. 105,357 are held by St Johns Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 31,434 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Corp Oh has invested 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). M&T Bank Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 146,891 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0.43% or 65,799 shares. One Management Ltd Com stated it has 124,280 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 345,138 shares or 3.61% of the stock. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).