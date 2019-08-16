Axa Has Decreased By $3.82 Million Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake; Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 110 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 127 trimmed and sold equity positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 153.32 million shares, up from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 89 Increased: 86 New Position: 24.

Axa decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 30.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 36,405 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Axa holds 81,695 shares with $8.65M value, down from 118,100 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $105.48. About 119,241 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. It has a 29.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabra Health Care sees 2019 NFFO at lower end of range – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 2.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 755,352 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C

Leisure Capital Management holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for 237,267 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 267,300 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grs Advisors Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 174,000 shares. The California-based Forward Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 41 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 9,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 510,000 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 110 shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt holds 14,700 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 4,784 shares. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 18,228 shares. 115 are owned by Regions Corporation. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.07% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 15,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 13,241 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 47,869 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 0.02% or 61,487 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Among 4 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $60 lowest target. $104.25’s average target is -1.17% below currents $105.48 stock price. Hill-Rom had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HRC in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 11.

Axa increased Cardtronics Plc stake by 102,093 shares to 113,093 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 80,515 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.