Axa Has Cut Its Entergy New (ETR) Stake; Madison Investment Holdings Cut Aes Corp/Va (AES) Position By $14.14 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Aes Corp/Va (AES) stake by 44.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 785,450 shares as Aes Corp/Va (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 988,375 shares with $17.87M value, down from 1.77M last quarter. Aes Corp/Va now has $11.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 2.97M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Axa decreased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 33.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 102,300 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Axa holds 203,307 shares with $19.44M value, down from 305,607 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $20.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 1.62 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.70M for 18.26 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Axa increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 112,026 shares to 1.49M valued at $158.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 2.32 million shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by UBS.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) stake by 136,415 shares to 629,783 valued at $79.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 3,892 shares and now owns 22,099 shares. Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

