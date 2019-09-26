Axa Has Boosted O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding; Old Point Financial (OPOF) Sentiment Is 1.11

Axa increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa acquired 10,040 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Axa holds 85,605 shares with $31.62M value, up from 75,565 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $30.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $397. About 139,991 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.29, from 2.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 10 funds started new and increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in Old Point Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.81 million shares, down from 1.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Old Point Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation for 426,414 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 230,666 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 374,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $122.27 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $55,250 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 1,049 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Srb Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,288 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Goldman Sachs owns 714,231 shares. Thomas White Int Limited invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability reported 90,078 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0% or 61 shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 0.01% or 3,192 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 492 shares. Madison Inv reported 156,014 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.16% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 183,057 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.28% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 6.21% above currents $397 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.