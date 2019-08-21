Axa Has Boosted Its Smith A O (AOS) Position; Kimberly Clark Has 1.03 Sentiment

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 429 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 415 sold and decreased their equity positions in Kimberly Clark Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 239.07 million shares, down from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 378 Increased: 321 New Position: 108.

Axa increased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 46.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 74,144 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Axa holds 233,746 shares with $12.46M value, up from 159,602 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 400,746 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 30.06% above currents $46.9 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

Axa decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 8,485 shares to 3,270 valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vereit Inc stake by 1.24 million shares and now owns 98,688 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 73,863 shares. Westwood Inc owns 9,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 531,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 956,500 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Kistler stated it has 360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 12,633 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,841 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westpac Bk invested in 12,963 shares. Washington Inc reported 6,700 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.28% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Voya Inv Llc reported 77,100 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 361,880 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company invested in 880,383 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1.58 million shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.93 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.43 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

The stock increased 1.46% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 627,684 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 180,382 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,290 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 220,943 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 807,399 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.02 million for 19.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.