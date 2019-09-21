AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Insurance Brokers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.27 N/A 1.30 17.27 Watford Holdings Ltd. 25 0.89 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus target price of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 1.68%. Competitively the consensus target price of Watford Holdings Ltd. is $31.25, which is potential 22.36% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Watford Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.5% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares and 5% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares. 38.6% are AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Watford Holdings Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.