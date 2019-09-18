AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Forms $22.11 Double Top; LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 119 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 133 sold and trimmed holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 75.35 million shares, down from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 112 Increased: 81 New Position: 38.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.32% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.05 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.51 million shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Samlyn Capital Llc has 3.84% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.82% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 767,583 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Analysts await AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 13.01% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.23 per share. EQH’s profit will be $525.51 million for 5.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.