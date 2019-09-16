AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|21
|1.23
|N/A
|1.30
|17.27
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|25
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.87
|0.00
Table 1 highlights AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
$23 is AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.21%. On the other hand, Watford Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 16.47% and its consensus price target is $31.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Watford Holdings Ltd. seems more appealing than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 5% respectively. Insiders held 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Watford Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.
|-1.4%
|7.05%
|0.36%
|21.25%
|2.09%
|35.18%
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|-19.15%
|-29.67%
|-30.24%
|0%
|0%
|-29.78%
For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has 35.18% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -29.78% weaker performance.
Summary
AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.
