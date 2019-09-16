AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.23 N/A 1.30 17.27 Watford Holdings Ltd. 25 0.93 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

$23 is AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.21%. On the other hand, Watford Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 16.47% and its consensus price target is $31.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Watford Holdings Ltd. seems more appealing than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 5% respectively. Insiders held 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Watford Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has 35.18% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -29.78% weaker performance.

Summary

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.