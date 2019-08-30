AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Comparing side by side

Since AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.16 N/A 1.30 17.27 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 85 2.46 N/A 3.78 23.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 13.8% 3.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 10.74% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is $89.75, which is potential -1.25% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats on 11 of the 12 factors AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.