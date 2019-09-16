Axa Decreased Teradyne (TER) Position by $11.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Peapack (PGC) Holding Raised by Philadelphia Trust Company

Axa decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 247,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 1.73M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 51,902 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21,610 shares to 37,373 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 25,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,378 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 24,845 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Llc stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California State Teachers Retirement System has 29,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 1.02% or 88,360 shares. Cannell Peter B & Commerce owns 8,171 shares. Northern has 256,650 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.12% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 504,372 shares stake. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 12,112 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 54,111 shares. Blackrock reported 1.25 million shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 392,804 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 242,733 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 95 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Expands Corporate Advisory Services – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Local Financial Services Professional Earns National Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/11/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 32,666 shares to 60,211 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (JKF).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks on Sale – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 116,130 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 3.18M shares or 0.33% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council reported 116,600 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 105,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 308,297 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 151,293 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.14% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 4,333 shares. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 107,658 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Whittier Com has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Css Limited Il stated it has 5,601 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 229,001 are held by Van Eck Associates Corp.