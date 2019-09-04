Axa Decreased By $22.27 Million Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; Iec Electronics (IEC) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Iec Electronics Corp (IEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.20, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 16 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 9 trimmed and sold stakes in Iec Electronics Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.60 million shares, up from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iec Electronics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Axa decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 181,084 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Axa holds 561,437 shares with $69.56M value, down from 742,521 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $49.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 465,233 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case

The stock increased 6.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 40,793 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) has risen 15.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IEC Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEC); 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM, IEC DEAL CONDITIONED ON IEC RAISING UP TO $50M; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scott Ayers Attending the UL/AHRI/IEC Working Group Meeting on Flammable Refrigerants; 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM & IEC REPORT PROPOSED MERGER; 09/05/2018 – IEC Electronics 2Q EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS SAYS FIFTH AMENDMENT INCREASED COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $22.0 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. IEC’s profit will be $1.73 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by IEC Electronics Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IEC Wins Contract Valued at More Than $50 Million From Top Global Defense Company – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:IEC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.95 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. for 531,200 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 123,717 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 177,620 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny has invested 0.06% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,100 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.90 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -7.12% below currents $142.48 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Daiwa Grp holds 13,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 2.5% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 155,223 shares. Smith Asset Gru Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,607 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com reported 3,430 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 340,291 shares. 1,487 are held by Clean Yield Grp. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,838 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,385 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 4,503 shares. Smith Moore & has 16,209 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc holds 1.24 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.07% or 38,101 shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.