Axa Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $2.44 Million; Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $940,005

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 34,815 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 32,876 shares with $907,000 value, down from 67,691 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%

Axa decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 32,996 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Axa holds 1.33 million shares with $98.77M value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.57% below currents $96.52 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp stated it has 46,225 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 241,635 shares stake. 1,662 were reported by Webster Commercial Bank N A. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 12,890 shares. Charter Trust holds 8,231 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ubs Asset Americas has 4.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 3,698 shares. Heritage Management stated it has 3,346 shares. 16,541 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 46,947 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barometer Management Inc stated it has 209,286 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings.

Axa increased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 12,936 shares to 112,400 valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 9,696 shares and now owns 146,971 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 14,547 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 20,000 shares. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Winch Advisory Limited Liability owns 265 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Llc owns 187,216 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd owns 22,425 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 7.52 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 95,077 were accumulated by Grimes & Communication. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,606 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 27,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monroe Bancorp Mi holds 11,257 shares. 172,900 are owned by Everence Cap Management. The Florida-based Cumberland Advsr Inc has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old West Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 42,038 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 29.19% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

