Axa Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $661,144; As Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Market Value Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding

Axa decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 102,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 878,556 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 30,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 271,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 436 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 9.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 124,383 shares to 479,294 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 179,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on July, 31. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.48M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 12,800 shares to 54,860 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.