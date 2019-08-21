Axa Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding By $953,700

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 23.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc acquired 12,716 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 66,563 shares with $5.00 million value, up from 53,847 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 213,190 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees

Axa decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 64.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 34,696 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Axa holds 19,443 shares with $306,000 value, down from 54,139 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 4.12 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups View – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Reports Q2 Mixed Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DNKN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 11,791 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 830,406 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 399,021 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 1,506 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 95,388 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 19,624 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 9,841 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.47% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 654,126 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 3,100 were reported by Brown Advisory. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 0.64% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Flexshares Tr (TILT) stake by 171,072 shares to 33,235 valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (REET) stake by 51,525 shares and now owns 216,441 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 1.86% above currents $83.25 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.55 million for 8.54 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Trade Desk Makes a Key Hire to Accelerate Its China Strategy – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBank reopens Niagara County branch – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Axa increased Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 539,338 shares to 653,300 valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 82,156 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was raised too.