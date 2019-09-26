Axa Continues to Hold Stake in Allstate (ALL); As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Cut by $2.38 Million Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.20 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Axa increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 38,597 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 2.24 million shares traded or 51.05% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vivint Smart Home and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MOSC) Announce Merger Agreement, Creating a Leading Smart Home Public Company – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 6,170 shares to 45,546 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 62,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,667 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 196 shares stake. Boltwood Cap Management holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 20,464 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 74 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has 2,175 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 51,064 shares. Orrstown Svcs reported 10,417 shares. 12,258 are owned by Mirae Asset Com Ltd. Security Natl Communications accumulated 801 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,665 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 3,622 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 22,964 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc stated it has 55,424 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.